CEO of OSB Group PLC joins as company targets growth and technology innovation in credit management sector

Pepper Advantage, a global credit management and technology firm, announces the appointment of Andy Golding as the company's first Group Board Chair, effective 1 October 2025.

Golding is the CEO of OSB Group PLC (OSB), the UK's leading specialist lending and retail savings group. He joined OSB in December 2011 and under his tenure, the company has grown its deposits and loan originations, strengthened its capital and liquidity position, and increased its position in the UK market. Prior to OSB, Golding served as the Chief Executive of Saffron Building Society and he held senior roles at National Westminster Bank, John Charcol Limited, and Bradford Bingley, in addition to serving on several charity and commercial boards in the past as a Non-Executive Director.

Golding's appointment as Pepper Advantage's first Group Board Chair follows the company's recent acquisition by J.C. Flowers Co., a leading private investment firm. He joins the board to help lead the firm as it enters a period of strategic investment and growth under J.C. Flower's ownership, with a focus on driving technological innovation in the credit management sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Andy Golding, said: "I am delighted to be joining the board of Pepper Advantage at such an important time in the company's development. I relish the opportunity to help using my industry knowledge and experience and look forward to working with the executive team and board to further build on the strong foundations the company has created as it steps into a new phase of growth and innovation."

Fraser Gemmell, Group CEO of Pepper Advantage, said: "I look forward to working closely with Andy to strengthen Pepper Advantage's position and spearhead the rollout of innovative technological solutions, including our proprietary credit management platform PRISM. His extensive leadership experience will be invaluable as we transform our company and further expand our ability to provide clients and borrowers with the best possible service."

Andy Golding's appointment follows the recent additions of Antoinette Dunne and Mark Nieuwendijk to the Group Board. Dunne, an independent non-executive director at Pepper Advantage Ireland, has extensive credit management experience, including her tenure as CEO of BCMGlobal, one of Europe's leading credit servicing companies. Nieuwendijk is an expert in software and data product development and brings more than 30 years' experience to the Group Board, including senior executive roles at Boeing and AerData, a Boeing subsidiary that he co-founded.

These changes are in addition to the earlier appointments of Dr Hillary Ray and Michael Gibbons, who serve as independent non-executive directors on the board of Pepper Advantage Ireland, to the Pepper Advantage UK board. They joined on 1 September 2025 and will help guide the company following its acquisition of Computershare's UK mortgage servicing business, which is expected to nearly double its assets under management in the UK to approximately £50 billion, pending regulatory approval.

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is an international credit management and technology company that offers a range of services across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending. Follow on LinkedIn.

