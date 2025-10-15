Crown Agents Bank (CAB) is proud to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Angard as its new Chief Executive Officer for the Americas. Jeff will become the Chief Representative of Crown Agents Bank in New York.

Jeff Angard, CEO of CAB Americas

With over two decades of experience in Foreign Exchange Products and Markets, Mr. Angard brings a wealth of expertise, leadership, and a proven track record of success to his new role. Mr. Angard is a seasoned professional with extensive knowledge of Emerging Markets and a wide network of global market contacts. His career spans leadership roles at top financial institutions, where he has consistently delivered exceptional results. Most recently, he served as Head Trader of the Emerging Markets Desk at Corpay Inc., where he managed the company's Emerging Markets Spot Deliverable FX Desk, covering over 140 currencies.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeffrey Angard as CEO of CAB Americas," said Neeraj Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Agents Bank. "His deep expertise in foreign exchange markets, leadership acumen, and commitment to excellence make him the ideal choice to lead our Americas operations. Crown Agents Bank is focused on delivering prosperity in the emerging markets we serve and with Jeff's appointment we are looking to expand our impact across the US, Latin America and the Caribbean."

Mr. Angard expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I am honoured to be named as CEO of CAB's Americas operations and look forward to driving growth, innovation, and success for the company. I believe we have a valuable and differentiated proposition that we can bring to the Americas and access to Emerging Markets and look forward to engaging with clients."

Crown Agents Bank is a UK-regulated bank focused on emerging markets. Driven by its mission to support prosperity in hard-to-reach regions, Crown Agents Bank provides vital financial services through its specialist FX, cross-border payments, trade finance, and treasury management work. Its relationship-led model, global market access and deep regional expertise means it can facilitate the two-way flow of funds throughout the world's most complex financial markets.

Trusted by a global ecosystem of leading institutions across the public, private and development sectors, Crown Agents Bank's strength lies in its network, which connects its clients to underserved geographies by giving them access to 120+ currencies across 800+ currency pairs. With a history spanning nearly 200 years, the bank partners closely with clients and understands the nuances of local markets to ensure risk mitigation, improve the flow of money, and champion financial inclusion so that equitable and truly global markets can flourish.

