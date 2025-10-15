SkySparc, a trusted global provider of digital transformation solutions for treasury and finance institutions, today announced the acquisition of Inovotek Solutions ("Inovotek" or the "Company"), a specialist provider of transformation services to capital markets and financial institutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition will bolster SkySparc's position as a premier provider of comprehensive digital transformation services to capital markets clients globally. It will address critical client challenges, including regulatory compliance and complex re-platforming initiatives. Additionally, SkySparc will expand its expertise across leading trading and risk management platforms such as Murex, Calypso, and FIS.

By combining Inovotek's program management expertise with SkySparc's established managed services and proprietary software OmniFi and Optimizer the Company will deliver a robust and complete offering capable of addressing the most complex and demanding client requirements. Together, SkySparc and Inovotek will infuse practical AI throughout their solutions, using OmniFi to drive data-led automation, intelligent test acceleration, and real-time anomaly detection, enabling clients to modernize faster with lower risk.

Joakim Wiener, CEO of SkySparc, said: "By bringing Inovotek's proven delivery track record together with SkySparc's OmniFi-powered analytics and automation and our world-class managed services, we'll help capital markets clients accelerate modernization, reduce risk, and capture value faster on mission-critical platforms."

"Joining forces with SkySparc scales what our clients value most: deep domain expertise, engineering excellence, and predictable delivery," said Karim Yahia, CEO and Founder of Inovotek. "Together, we'll tackle the industry's most complex transformation challenges across Murex, Calypso, and FIS with greater breadth, resilience, and innovation."

Inovotek will continue to operate "business as usual" with no disruption to existing clients or service agreements. The combined organization will continue investing in capital markets solutions and delivery models, with a shared ambition to expand its global reach as a preferred partner.

About SkySparc

SkySparc is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for finance and treasury organizations worldwide. Combining deep domain expertise with its proprietary platform OmniFi, SkySparc helps treasurers and CFOs globally automate processes, improve cash visibility, and gain actionable insights through AI and advanced analytics. Founded in 2002, SkySparc is trusted by leading corporates and financial institutions across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit www.skysparc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inovotek Solutions

Inovotek Solutions strives to redefine traditional delivery models through advanced, innovative engineering. Its multifaceted approach focuses on minimizing costs, maximizing efficiency, and mitigating risks, all while fostering trusted partnerships. With over two decades of proven track record in program delivery and a strong presence in the financial sector, particularly around Murex and Transformation programs, the firm offers bespoke solutions tailored to clients' needs. Deep industry knowledge, complemented by a commitment to continuous innovation and excellence, positions Inovotek Solutions as a trusted advisor and partner in driving sustainable growth and success amidst a rapidly evolving business landscape. For more Information, visit www.Inovoteksolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

