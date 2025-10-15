Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Monthly Factsheet

15 October 2025

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of September 2025. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

WKOF Factsheet September 2025.pdf



For further information please contact:

Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/Alaina Wong/James Fischer - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales +44 20 7496 3000 Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary +44 1481 745 001

Website:

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com