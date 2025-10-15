Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: A400N0 | ISIN: US10950A1060
NASDAQ
14.10.25 | 21:59
29,930 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 00:05 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: BrightSpring Health Services Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightSpring Health Services Inc. (NASD: BTSG) will replace Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASD: VBTX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 20. S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASD: HBAN) is acquiring Veritex Holdings in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 20, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

BrightSpring Health Services

BTSG

Health Care

October 20, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Veritex Holdings

VBTX

Financials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
