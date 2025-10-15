Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Launches New Underwriting Solution to More Quickly Assess Rebuild Valuefor Commercial Properties in the U.K.

Calculation tool provides insurers, brokers, MGAs precise reinstatement costs, making it more economical to cover small to mid-market commercial properties

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, has announced the launch of Commercial Rebuild: an underwriting solution built to provide U.K. commercial property insurance specialists with a customised and adaptable model for accurately assessing the rebuild value of small- to mid-market commercial buildings.

The launch of Verisk Commercial Rebuild comes at a crucial time when underinsurance and rebuild values are significant concerns for the industry and policyholders. In a report by Gallagher, research amongst insurance claims managers reveals that nearly half (46 percent) of commercial properties in the U.K. are estimated to be underinsured.

Verisk Commercial Rebuild addresses a significant gap in the U.K. insurance market by offering a solution for remote estimation of reinstatement costs without the expense and delay of a site visit. With just an address, the Commercial Rebuild model can utilise a unique set of property data to help calculate reinstatement costs for a wide range of commercial premises.

By combining a tailored surveyor model with high-quality data and plug-and-play technology, Verisk Commercial Rebuild helps insurers, brokers, and MGAs in the U.K. precisely calculate reinstatement costs with greater ease and efficiency.?

Key Features of Verisk Commercial Rebuild include:?

Minimal inputs with just an address or UPRN required to produce an estimate for initial review.

Optional data inputs mean that additional information about a property can be used to achieve a more bespoke reinstatement cost.

Utilises Verisk's unique property data sets to source information about the size, construction and use of the premises where this is not otherwise available.

The ability to access the service by either real-time API, a web-based mapping portal or self-service batch tool.

The model offers ease, speed, and increased accuracy, and is faster than a traditional survey with traditional data sources.

Detailed rebuild cost model is regularly updated to keep aligned with changing costs of all building materials and labour costs.

"By providing a comprehensive, accurate, and flexible solution for assessing rebuild values, Verisk Commercial Rebuild addresses the critical issue of underinsurance and helps insurers, MGAs, and brokers offer better protection to their clients," said Nutan Rajguru, head of U.K. claims and underwriting analytics at Verisk. "This system is designed to provide high-quality estimates aligned with building industry valuations without the cost of field visits, making it more economical to offer coverage for small-to mid-market commercial properties."?

Verisk Commercial Rebuild aims to deliver consistent and comprehensive automated rebuild assessments for commercial property. By leveraging surveying expertise, comprehensive property datasets, and high-performance technology, Commercial Rebuild offers a pathway to accurate exposure measurement and enhanced customer satisfaction. The seamless integration of data simplifies workflows, making it easier for insurers, MGAs, and brokers to access the information they need. All data inputs and analytical calibrations are guided by domain experts using structured methodologies, ensuring that human oversight and professional judgment remain central to the process.

For more information about Commercial Rebuild, please visit this website.?

Verisk continues to deliver data-driven innovations that help U.K. insurers enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer outcomes. Solutions like Commercial Rebuild streamline underwriting processes, while AI-powered platforms and advanced fraud detection tools support more effective claims handling. With a focus on clarity, speed, and accuracy, Verisk equips insurers to navigate complex challenges with greater confidence.

