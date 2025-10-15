Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Director Resignation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2025

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Director Resignation

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the " Company") announces that Mr Simon Longfellow, a non-executive Director of the Company, has announced his intention to step down with effect from 31 December 2025.

Mr Longfellow has served on the Board since 2023 and was Chair of the Marketing Committee. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Mr Longfellow for all his hard work and valued contribution to the Company during his tenure and wishes him all the best in his new role.

Following this change, the Board will comprise 3 Directors, of whom all are independent non-executive Directors.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited as Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Artemis Client Services

Telephone: 0800 092 2051

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Telephone: 020 3493 8000

William Simmonds

Rupert Budge