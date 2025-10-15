Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 09:24 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Director Resignation

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Director Resignation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2025

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Director Resignation

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the " Company") announces that Mr Simon Longfellow, a non-executive Director of the Company, has announced his intention to step down with effect from 31 December 2025.

Mr Longfellow has served on the Board since 2023 and was Chair of the Marketing Committee. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Mr Longfellow for all his hard work and valued contribution to the Company during his tenure and wishes him all the best in his new role.

Following this change, the Board will comprise 3 Directors, of whom all are independent non-executive Directors.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited as Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Artemis Client Services

Telephone: 0800 092 2051

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Telephone: 020 3493 8000

William Simmonds

Rupert Budge


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.