LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
15 October 2025
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
Director Resignation
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the " Company") announces that Mr Simon Longfellow, a non-executive Director of the Company, has announced his intention to step down with effect from 31 December 2025.
Mr Longfellow has served on the Board since 2023 and was Chair of the Marketing Committee. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Mr Longfellow for all his hard work and valued contribution to the Company during his tenure and wishes him all the best in his new role.
Following this change, the Board will comprise 3 Directors, of whom all are independent non-executive Directors.
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited as Company Secretary
