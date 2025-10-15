Guildford-based location-intelligence specialist recognised among South of England's fastest-growing firms; follows Gartner Cool Vendor status and Sifted's UK Startup Growth list.

Crowd Connected, the Guildford-based technology company pioneering indoor positioning and real-time location systems, has been recognised in the UK Fast Growth Index 2025 for exceptional revenue growth and innovation in spatial intelligence. The Index lists the 50 fastest-growing privately held companies across seven UK regions, with Crowd Connected ranking among the fastest-growing technology firms in the South of England.

Earlier in 2025, the Financial Times-backed publication Sifted also recognised Crowd Connected for its 90.5% compound annual growth rate and an innovation-led business model, placing it just outside the Sifted 100.

This recognition reinforces Crowd Connected's position in the expanding indoor location and spatial intelligence sectors. The company's software platform enables indoor navigation, asset tracking, and occupancy analytics across events, smart buildings, commercial real estate, universities, healthcare, and enterprise campuses worldwide.

"Being named in the UK Fast Growth Index is testament to our commercial momentum and our mission to make physical spaces measurable, efficient, and intelligent," said James Cobb, Founder and CEO of Crowd Connected. "Recognition like this reflects the UK's strength in location intelligence and smart-building technology."

Much of the company's growth stems from event-technology integrations that power visitor navigation and behaviour analytics at exhibitions and conferences. Beyond events, the company's RTLS and spatial-intelligence systems are increasingly deployed in smart buildings, higher education, and healthcare, improving people and resource management across campuses, hospitals, and large public facilities.

Crowd Connected was previously recognised by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Indoor Location Technologies (2022), acknowledging its leadership in indoor positioning and location analytics. The company's technology originated from Innovate UK-funded R&D and continues to contribute to the UK's digital infrastructure and smart-space ecosystem.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, founder of the UK Fast Growth Index, commented: "The Index highlights how innovative companies like Crowd Connected make a measurable impact on both regional economies and national productivity. These high-growth firms are proof that advanced digital technology continues to drive the UK's competitiveness."

About Crowd Connected

Founded in 2013, Crowd Connected Ltd is a UK-based technology company specialising in indoor positioning, real-time location systems (RTLS), and spatial intelligence. Its patented software platform delivers comprehensive solutions for indoor navigation, people and asset tracking, occupancy sensing, and advanced location analytics. Crowd Connected serves a diverse global client base, including universities, hospitals, event organisers, enterprises, and smart building operators. Crowd Connected is headquartered in Guildford, Surrey, with deployments across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Website: https://www.crowdconnected.com

About the UK Fast Growth Index

The UK Fast Growth Index identifies the 50 fastest-growing companies across seven UK regions London, Midlands and East of England, North of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, South of England, and Wales. In 2024, the featured firms collectively increased turnover by £9.6 billion between 2021 and 2023 and created more than 24,000 jobs.

Website: https://fastgrowth50.com/

