Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40P4A | ISIN: NL0015002AG2 | Ticker-Symbol: 8J30
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 09:46
0,514 Euro
+3,30 % +0,016
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EBUSCO HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EBUSCO HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5100,51609:53
0,5100,51609:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 07:31 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ebusco Holding N.V.: Ebusco provides a Q3 operational update

Stable pace of bus deliveries reflecting overall path to stability

Deurne, 15 October 2025 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS) today provides insight into its operational results for the third quarter of 2025.

This press release strictly relates to an operational update. Ebusco is in the process of finalizing the audit of the financial year 2024. Once finalized, Ebusco will provide a status update on its financial condition. As soon as the audit is completed, Ebusco will immediately convene the Annual General Meeting (the General Meeting).

Operational review Q3 2025

• 39 buses delivered in Q3 2025, in line with Q2 deliveries and providing further proof of Ebusco making progress with becoming a stable company again
• In Q4 2025 Ebusco expects to deliver at least an equal number of buses
• Fixed order book of 164 buses per 30 September 2025
• OPEX further reduced in Q3 of 2025, driven by organizational restructuring and consolidation of Dutch operations into a single, more efficient facility in Deurne - herewith Ebusco is on track to meet its stated objective to achieve a structural annual cost reduction of approximately €30 million as per the end of FY 2025
• Ongoing progress in the switch from the OEM to an OED model.

Michel van Maanen (COO and Member of the Board) and Peter Bijvelds (Member of the Board): We are very pleased that the improvement in our delivery performance has continued in the last months. Buses have been steadily delivered to our clients, which is essential for rebuilding customer confidence and securing future success. Our full focus is on continuing this trend and become a reliable partner again for suppliers and customers.

Read full press release:
https://www.ebusco.com/ebusco-provides-a-q3-operational-update/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.