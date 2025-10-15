Ebusco Holding N.V.: Ebusco provides a Q3 operational update

Stable pace of bus deliveries reflecting overall path to stabilityDeurne, 15 October 2025 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS) today provides insight into its operational results for the third quarter of 2025.This press release strictly relates to an operational update. Ebusco is in the process of finalizing the audit of the financial year 2024. Once finalized, Ebusco will provide a status update on its financial condition. As soon as the audit is completed, Ebusco will immediately convene the Annual General Meeting (the General Meeting).Operational review Q3 2025• 39 buses delivered in Q3 2025, in line with Q2 deliveries and providing further proof of Ebusco making progress with becoming a stable company again• In Q4 2025 Ebusco expects to deliver at least an equal number of buses• Fixed order book of 164 buses per 30 September 2025• OPEX further reduced in Q3 of 2025, driven by organizational restructuring and consolidation of Dutch operations into a single, more efficient facility in Deurne - herewith Ebusco is on track to meet its stated objective to achieve a structural annual cost reduction of approximately €30 million as per the end of FY 2025• Ongoing progress in the switch from the OEM to an OED model.Michel van Maanen (COO and Member of the Board) and Peter Bijvelds (Member of the Board): We are very pleased that the improvement in our delivery performance has continued in the last months. Buses have been steadily delivered to our clients, which is essential for rebuilding customer confidence and securing future success. Our full focus is on continuing this trend and become a reliable partner again for suppliers and customers.Read full press release:https://www.ebusco.com/ebusco-provides-a-q3-operational-update/