Australian homes equipped with solar systems are commanding a price premium with new data showing they are valued at up to $31,350 more than similar properties without PV installations when it comes time to sell.From pv magazine Australia A report from property data provider Cotality shows Australian homes fitted with rooftop solar systems are commanding up to 6.9% more, or approximately $31,350, than comparable properties without such installations when they sell. Cotality, formerly Corelogic, said an analysis of more than six million house sales in Australia has found homes fitted with solar ...

