Spiber Inc.: Spiber launches collaboration with JNBY Group

Brewed Protein fiber adopted by a Chinese fashion brand for the first time

YAMAGATA, Japan, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiber Inc., a pioneer in man-made protein fiber produced using a precision fermentation process, has launched a new collaboration with JNBY Group, one of China's leading contemporary fashion conglomerates headquartered in Hangzhou.

Through this partnership, JNBY Group's two signature brands-JNBY and CROQUIS-will release items made with Brewed Protein fiber, marking the first adoption of the material by a Chinese fashion brand.

This initiative represents a new phase in Spiber's business development in China, moving beyond earlier collaborations with domestic textile manufacturers to establish direct partnerships with consumer-facing fashion brands.

Collaboration overview

Recognized as a creative force in China's contemporary fashion landscape, JNBY Group operates a diverse portfolio of brands that emphasize originality, craftsmanship, and a strong design identity. In this collaboration, the group's two flagship brands-CROQUIS and JNBY-have become the first Chinese brands to incorporate Spiber's Brewed Protein fiber into their commercial collections.

CROQUIS

CROQUIS, the menswear label under JNBY Group, is known for its intelligent and architectural approach to design, offering refined styles for modern urban lifestyles. Through this collaboration, the brand explores the innovative potential of Brewed Protein fiber within a contemporary menswear context.

Item: Double-faced wool coat

Launch date: September 26, 2025

Material composition: 17.5-micron fine worsted wool yarn blended with 10% Brewed Protein fiber

Features: Precision-engineered double-faced fabric for a refined handfeel and form stability Balances the comfort of natural fibers with the structure of technical materials Expresses a new material narrative within CROQUIS' minimalist design philosophy



JNBY

As JNBY Group's founding and flagship label, JNBY is defined by a philosophy of being intellectual, independent, and experimental, blending minimalist forms with distinctive character. The new wool coat designed with Brewed Protein fiber brings this spirit to life through material innovation.

Item: Wool coat

Launch timing: October 2025

Material composition: Super 120 (17.5-micron) fine wool combined with Brewed Protein fiber

Features: Luxurious texture and smooth drape achieved through high-grade Super 120 wool Innovative fusion of protein-based and natural fibers for a subtle new handfeel A material-driven exploration of JNBY's experimental design vision



Comment from JNBY Group

This collaboration will definitely be a landmark in the history of both companies. The product launch is perfectly in line with JNBY Group's value "Better Design, Better Life", and we are honored to introduce such premium products with much lower environmental impact to our consumers and the public.

- Webber WU, Marketing Director, JNBY Group

Presentation at the 2025 SHAN FUTURE FORUM during Shanghai Fashion Week

The collaboration was also introduced at the 2025 SHAN FUTURE FORUM held on October 11, 2025 during Shanghai Fashion Week and organized by yehyehyeh in collaboration with the fashion week committee.

Under the theme "REBOOTING FASHION", the forum brought together experts from diverse fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainable materials, and digital manufacturing to discuss how the fashion industry can rebuild its value system for a sustainable future.

Spiber's Global Apparel Product Sales VP, Callie Clayton, joined Stella Zheng (General Manager of Corporate Affairs, JNBY Group) and Han Zhang(Director of Brands, Retail and Sustainability, Plug and Play China) for a panel discussion titled "Mindful Matters to Inspire Future Materials", moderated by leading Chinese fashion influencer Yuyuzhangzou.

The session explored key topics including collaboration between brands and supply chains for scaling new materials, the importance of standardization and education, and the broader potential of Brewed Protein fiber to drive innovation and transformation across the fashion industry.

During the discussion, Clayton remarked, "Collaborating with forward-thinking brands such as JNBY Group opens new possibilities in the Chinese market."



At the event, JNBY Group announced that the company has achieved its target of 30% sustainable material usage. In addition to maintaining the 30% commitment target moving forward, JNBY Group will adopt more cutting-edge biotech materials, such as Brewed Protein fiber, across all brands.

The collaboration between the two companies was recognized as a milestone not only in material innovation but also as a tangible step toward promoting sustainable transformation within the fashion industry.

Looking ahead

This collaboration marks Spiber's first consumer-facing partnership with a Chinese fashion group, expanding from industrial collaborations to creative partnerships that connect directly with consumers. Building on its growing network in Asia and beyond, Spiber will continue to advance sustainable innovation through the evolution of materials in collaboration with partners around the world.

JNBY Group

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, JNBY Group is a publicly listed fashion conglomerate (HKEX: 03306) specializing in the design, marketing, and retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and home goods. The group maintains a diversified multi-brand portfolio, including JNBY (womenswear), CROQUIS / ?? (menswear), jnby by JNBY (kids), LESS (womenswear), POMME DE TERRE / ?? (kids), JNBYHOME (home & lifestyle), onmygame (kids), and the sustainable lifestyle label RE;RE;RE;LAB, each targeting distinct consumer segments with unique brand identities. This brand segmentation strategy enables JNBY Group to serve a broad age range of consumers while maintaining differentiated creative positioning across its brands.

https://www.jiangnanbuyigroup.com.cn/

Brewed Protein fiber

A premium, plant-based material produced using Spiber's fermentation (brewing) technology, providing a circular solution and pioneering a new category of protein fibers. Due to its plant-based ingredients and resource-efficient production process, Brewed Protein fiber has the potential to significantly reduce environmental and animal welfare impacts compared to traditional materials.

Spiber Inc.

Established in 2007, Spiber is a biotech venture company based in Yamagata, Japan. Dedicated to creating innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable wellbeing, Spiber has developed a new material solution inspired by nature's diversity and circularity: the "Brewed Protein" material platform. By harnessing the power of precision fermentation, Spiber engineers proteins at the molecular level, resulting in versatile materials that can be tailored to specific needs. This innovative solution opens up new possibilities for sustainable and high performance materials in various industries, including apparel, food, automotives, and more.

Spiber website: https://spiber.inc/en

Spiber is a trademark or a registered trademark of Spiber Inc. in Japan and other countries.

Brewed Protein is a trademark or a registered trademark of Spiber Inc. in Japan and other countries.

