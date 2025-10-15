DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist (WATL LN) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Oct-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.7122 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23439963 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 405098 EQS News ID: 2213124 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

