DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MSEU LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Oct-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 300.4587 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 397762 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN LEI Code: 969500E6V09ZKCLMR398 Sequence No.: 405107 EQS News ID: 2213144 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)