Provides a trusted foundation to connect data and people across the infrastructure lifecycle and value chain

(Bentley Systems' Year in Infrastructure 2025) Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced Bentley Infrastructure Cloud Connect, the new foundational layer of Bentley Infrastructure Cloud. Connect provides a connected data environment and unified experience for infrastructure professionals interacting with project and asset data, improving collaboration across the infrastructure lifecycle and value chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015261978/en/

Bentley Systems announced Bentley Infrastructure Cloud Connect, providing a trusted foundation to connect data and people across the infrastructure lifecycle and value chain. (Image courtesy of Bentley Systems)

"Infrastructure data lives everywhere-in models, PDFs, inspection forms, photos, IoT sensors, and more-and it's rarely connected," said Julien Moutte, chief technology officer, Bentley Systems. "That changes with Bentley Infrastructure Cloud Connect. Infrastructure professionals can access and manage all project and asset data in one place-fully contextualized and connected-from design through construction to operations."

Connect enables users to explore a big-picture view of their entire portfolio in full geospatial context, dive deep into project and asset details, and collaborate, track progress, and identify issues-all in one environment.

"Bentley Infrastructure Cloud's unified environment helps our project stakeholders quickly and clearly understand the impact of design decisions during constructability reviews," said Andy Kaiyala, vice president of Digital Construction Management (DCM) at WSB, an early adopter. "With curated views of 72 projects now accessible to over 900 external stakeholders from 86 organizations, it's become a key differentiator for us-helping project teams avoid costly missteps and save millions in potential rework."

Connect provides a secure, open, and scalable environment for engineering services firms, construction firms, and owner-operators to store and manage infrastructure files and data. It leverages Bentley's iTwin platform to ingest data from over 50 distinct file formats and integrate with a variety of enterprise systems, unifying engineering, operational, enterprise, geospatial, and subsurface data into digital twins of existing or planned assets in their full built and natural environment.

With Connect, collaboration is seamless across infrastructure ecosystems. Users can view and share infrastructure files and data, capture feedback and markups, and manage deliverables and correspondence with clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders in their value chain. It supports traditional file-based collaboration while also enabling more integrated, data-centric workflows.

Connect also features a unified web experience to visualize infrastructure data in full geospatial context, powered by Bentley's Cesium 3D geospatial capabilities. A dedicated mobile app enables users to stay connected to project or maintenance workflows-wherever they are.

Connect is the new entry point to Bentley Infrastructure Cloud. Users can progress to ProjectWise for advanced design and construction workflows, and AssetWise for additional asset operations and maintenance workflows. Connect will become generally available in December 2025.

About Bentley Systems

Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on software from Bentley Systems to help them design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure for transportation, water, energy, cities, and more. Founded in 1984 by engineers for engineers, Bentley is the partner of choice for engineering firms and owner-operators worldwide, with software that spans engineering disciplines, industry sectors, and all phases of the infrastructure lifecycle. Through our digital twin solutions, we help infrastructure professionals unlock the value of their data to transform project delivery and asset performance.

© 2025 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, iTwin, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud, Bentley Infrastructure Cloud Connect, Cesium, ProjectWise, and AssetWise are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015261978/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Bentley Press: Chris Phillips, PR@news.bentley.com

Bentley Investors: Eric Boyer, IR@bentley.com