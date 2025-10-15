GoodData Reports Record Q3 Growth as It Expands AI Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / GoodData , a leading analytics and data intelligence company, today announced record Q3 results driven by its strongest net new sales ever, the acquisition of Understand Labs , and the launch of its new Full-Stack Intelligence Platform. The quarter underscored the company's accelerating enterprise adoption, growing international footprint, and continued investment in AI innovation.

Business highlights

GoodData's momentum continued to build in Q3, delivering its best-ever net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) performance. Enterprise engagement was a key driver of this success, with 90% of enterprise opportunities now progressing toward AI and agentic deployments.

GoodData's acquisition of Understand Labs, a leader in semantic AI and natural language processing, further strengthened its AI-native capabilities. The addition of Understand Labs' technology will enhance the intelligence of GoodData's platform, enabling more natural, conversational analytics and deeper automation across agentic workflows.

Product innovation

Towards the end of Q3, GoodData launched its Full-Stack Data Intelligence Platform, unifying its AI Lake, AI Hub, and AI Apps into a single foundation for enterprise AI. It marks a major step in GoodData's evolution from business intelligence to AI-native data intelligence - helping organisations operationalise insights and accelerate the value of their data.

The platform enables organisations to move beyond dashboards toward governed, embeddable, and agentic AI solutions that can reason, act, and adapt. With a high-performance semantic data layer, orchestration and governance tools, and secure, customisable AI apps, enterprises can build, deploy, and scale AI agents across products and workflows, all with built-in compliance, open APIs, and support for bring-your-own-LLM integrations.

Other key milestones from the quarter include:

Increased AI adoption: Enterprises are increasingly operationalising agentic workflows on GoodData to turn AI and data investments into solid business outcomes.

Strategic team expansion: GoodData has grown its U.S. Enterprise AI sales team to meet rising demand for its AI-native analytics solutions.

Global reach: The company opened a new Singapore Data Center, expanding coverage and support for customers across the APAC region.

"Our record-breaking Q3 proves that our AI-native strategy is reshaping the market," said Roman Stanek, CEO and Founder of GoodData. "With the acquisition of Understand Labs and the launch of our Full-Stack Intelligence Platform, we're taking important steps toward our mission: empowering enterprises to unlock AI's full value through governed, scalable, and trusted analytics."

GoodData will be exhibiting at Money20/20 USA (Booth #20093), October 26-29th.

About GoodData

GoodData is a full-stack, AI-native data intelligence platform built for speed, scale, and trust. Its composable platform is designed to empower every enterprise to transform governed insights into action and integrate seamlessly into any data environment across public, private, on-premises, or hybrid cloud. With no-code interfaces, SDKs, and powerful APIs, GoodData supports the full analytics lifecycle from data modeling to AI-powered insights.

GoodData enables companies to customize flexibly, deploy fast, and monetize new applications and automations - all with enterprise-grade security and governance to embed AI into a range of products. GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.2 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

