EcoFlow has introduced the DELTA Pro Ultra X, a modular whole-home battery system designed for fast installation, scalable storage, and smart energy management.From pv magazine USA Seattle-based EcoFlow has launched its DELTA Pro Ultra X whole-home battery system, offering homeowners installation and commissioning within one week. The system combines two portable home batteries, an inverter, and optional smart home panels that integrate with intelligent energy management software. The company said the new model can be installed in days rather than the months typically required for conventional ...

