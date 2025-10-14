WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Announces Receipt of Delisting Determination Letter from Nasdaq

Hangzhou, China, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (Nasdaq: WOK) ("WORK Medical" or the "Company"), a supplier of medical devices in China, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, today announced that the Company received a determination letter, dated October 9, 2025 (the "Letter"), from the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company of Nasdaq's determination to delist the Company's Class A ordinary shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market, because the Company's Class A ordinary shares had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days ending October 8, 2025, which triggered a notice of delisting pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii).

Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal, trading of the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on October 20, 2025, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq.

The Company has the right to request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") to appeal this determination, with such request due by October 16, 2025. A request for a hearing will stay the suspension of the Company's securities pending the Panel's decision. The Company plans to appeal the determination to the Panel on or before October 16, 2025.

The Company will consider all available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on Nasdaq, including, if appropriate, implementing a reverse share split.

About WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, is a supplier of medical devices that develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells Class I and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The Company has a diverse product portfolio comprising 21 products, including customized and multifunctional masks and other medical consumables. All the products have been sold in 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, with 15 of them sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company has received a number of quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered 17 products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing their products to enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.workmedtech.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

