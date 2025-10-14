Anzeige
14.10.2025 22:36 Uhr
BTC Development Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing October 16, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTC Development Corp. (NASDAQ:BDCIU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing October 16, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "BDCI" and "BDCIW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "BDCIU."

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution. The Company's primary focus, however, will be to identify companies in industries that complement its management team's background, and to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify and acquire a business, focusing on companies that provide opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns in the bitcoin ecosystem and/or that the Company believes have the potential to integrate bitcoin into their capital structures, balance sheets and/or operations. The management team is led by Bracebridge H. Young, Jr., its President and Chief Executive Officer, Betsy Z. Cohen, its Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Jonathan Kirkwood, its Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

BTC Development Corp.
info@cohencircle.com


