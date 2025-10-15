Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ63 | ISIN: BMG0702P1086 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BW
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 09:04
3,625 Euro
-1,76 % -0,065
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BW ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BW ENERGY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6553,68011:43
3,6553,68011:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 07:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BW Energy Limited: Q3 2025 operational update

Q3 2025 operational update

BW Energy will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on 28 October 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary operational figures.

Net production attributable to BW Energy was 2.4 million barrels of oil (mmbbls) in the third quarter 2025, equivalent to 26.3 thousand barrels of oil per day (kbopd), from the Dussafu licence in Gabon (73.5% working interest) and the Golfinho field in Brazil (100% working interest). Production in the quarter was impacted by three weeks of planned annual maintenance at Dussafu.

Q3-2025 Q2-2025 Q3-2024
Production (mmbbls) 2.4 2.9 2.4
Dussafu 1.8 2.4 1.9
Golfinho 0.6 0.5 0.5
Production (kbopd) 26.3 32.3 25.6
Dussafu 20.0 26.6 20.2
Golfinho 6.3 5.7 5.4
Net volume sold (mmbbls) 2.9 2.8 2.5
Dussafu1 2.5 2.3 2.0
Golfinho 0.5 0.5 0.5
1incl. Domestic market obligations (DMO) 0.29 0.07 0.20
1incl. State profit oil 0.23 0.30 0.23
End of quarter stock inventory (mmbbls) 0.3 0.5 0.7
Dussafu -0.5 -0.2 0.4
Golfinho 0.8 0.7 0.3
Average realised price (USD/bbl) 68.5 66.7 82.0
Dussafu 67.7 66.2 82.0
Golfinho 72.6 69.1 81.7
Operational costs2 in (USD/bbl) 22.7 20.4 17.7
Dussafu 15.7 14.3 13.4
Golfinho 44.8 49.0 33.9

2) Operating costs exclude Royalties, Tariffs, Workovers, Domestic Market Obligation purchases, Production Sharing costs in Gabon, and incorporates the impact of IFRS 16 adjustments.

Reporting
BW Energy will publish the financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on 28 October at 07:00 CET. Management will host a webcast presentation later the same day at 14:00 CET, followed by a live Q&A session. The webcast will be available at www.bwenergy.no.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Seland Simensen, VP Investor Relations
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.