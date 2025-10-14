Civista Bancshares, Inc. and The Farmers Savings Bank Announce Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. ("Civista") (NASDAQ: CIVB) and The Farmers Savings Bank ("Farmers") announced today that they have received all required approvals from the applicable bank regulatory agencies to complete the previously announced merger of Farmers with and into Civista Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Civista, subject to customary conditions and the applicable waiting period under federal banking law.

Pending the adoption and approval of the merger agreement by the Farmers shareholders at the meeting of shareholders to be held on November 4, 2025, and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions under the merger agreement, the parties intend to close the transaction in November 2025, as soon as reasonably practicable following the Farmers shareholder meeting. The system conversion is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2026.

"We are pleased to have received regulatory clearance for this strategic partnership," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO of Civista. "This merger represents a meaningful opportunity to expand our presence in Ohio and deliver enhanced value to our customers and communities."

Upon completion of the merger, Farmers will be integrated into Civista Bank. The combined organization will operate under the Civista Bank brand and continue to provide community-focused banking services across its expanded footprint.

About Civista Bancshares, Inc.:

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 42 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

About The Farmers Savings Bank:

The Farmers Savings Bank is a $285 million commercial bank headquartered in Spencer, Ohio. Farmers operates two locations in Medina and Lorain Counties in Northeast Ohio. More information on Farmers may be accessed at www.fsb-spencer.com.

