Emersoft LLC: Emersoft Launches Shopify App Connecting Independent Bookstores to Ingrams 12 Million Title Catalog

Emersoft introduces new Shopify integration enabling independent bookstores to access Ingram's inventory and automate order fulfillment without enterprise-level fees or sales minimums.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Emersoft has announced the launch of a Shopify application that connects independent bookstores directly to Ingram's catalog of over 12 million titles, eliminating traditional barriers to entry that previously required substantial upfront costs and lengthy approval processes.

The integration addresses a significant challenge faced by independent booksellers who have historically been unable to access the same fulfillment infrastructure available to large retailers. Traditional bookstore integrations typically require a $2,000 upfront fee, $100,000 in annual sales, and an approval process that can extend up to six months.

The new Shopify app removes these obstacles entirely, providing independent bookstores with automated order fulfillment through Ingram's CDF Lite service. When customers place orders through a Shopify storefront, the system automatically routes fulfillment requests to Ingram, with shipping and tracking updates flowing back into the merchant's Shopify dashboard without manual intervention.

"Independent bookstores deserve access to the same tools and infrastructure that major retailers use," said Marcin Ruman, founder of Emersoft. "This integration levels the playing field by eliminating financial barriers and giving smaller booksellers enterprise-level capabilities through a platform they already know and trust."

The application enables booksellers to browse Ingram's complete inventory and import titles directly into their Shopify stores with comprehensive metadata including descriptions, cover images, BISAC subject classifications, and audience tags. The imported data integrates with Shopify's Smart Collections feature, allowing merchants to organize and showcase inventory strategically without manual categorization.

According to Emersoft, the automated tagging system significantly reduces the time required to build and maintain an online bookstore inventory, as products arrive pre-configured with industry-standard categorization that can be immediately utilized for site navigation and customer discovery.

"The response from independent booksellers has validated our approach," added Marcin. "Many store owners told us they had avoided expanding their online presence because the technical and financial requirements seemed insurmountable. This solution changes that equation entirely."

The application is available immediately through the Shopify App Store. Emersoft provides onboarding support and technical assistance to booksellers implementing the integration. Additional information about the Ingram Shopify integration is available at https://www.IngramShopify.com

The launch represents part of Emersoft's broader focus on creating accessible technology solutions for small and independent businesses in the retail sector. More information about Emersoft's services can be found at https://emersoft.co.

About Emersoft

Emersoft is a US-based technology house headquartered in Florida, serving businesses across all 50 states. The company specializes in custom software development and web applications.

As a certified Shopify partner and dedicated HubSpot solutions provider, Emersoft has delivered trusted solutions for brands like Ingram, Lightspeed VT, and Canon. They are also the developers behind the Ingram Shopify App, a widely used integration among booksellers that automates catalog sync and fulfillment between Ingram and Shopify.

