Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 11:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magellan Jets Names Jesse Rodriguez, Former Head Sommelier of the French Laundry, as Official Company Sommelier

New wine program further elevates private jet travel with personalized experiences

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Magellan Jets, a leader in private aviation, today announced the appointment of renowned wine expert Jesse Rodriguez as the company's resident Sommelier. This partnership sets a new standard in luxury travel, with Rodriguez spearheading bespoke experiences for Magellan Jets Clients.

Magellan Jets Sommelier, Jesse Rodriguez

Magellan Jets Sommelier, Jesse Rodriguez
Magellan Jets Sommelier, Jesse Rodriguez, in front of Challenger 850. Rodriguez offers exclusive, curated journeys to Magellan Jets Clients.

Rodriguez, a two-time James Beard Semifinalist, previously served as Head Sommelier of The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California and was part of the team that won the restaurant's inaugural Michelin three-star award. His background also includes roles as Head Sommelier at the Michelin-starred Addison at The Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, and Head of Beverage for Montage Hotels & Resorts.

Magellan Jets' tailored wine programs will include in-flight tastings led by Rodriguez and access to private vineyards. Rodriguez will also offer at-home wine tastings and cellar consultations, extending Magellan Jets' passion for Client care beyond the runway.

"Jesse Rodriguez's expertise in curated hospitality and his gift for creating personalized moments make him a perfect fit for Magellan Jets," said Josh Lesnick, Chief Commercial Officer at Magellan Jets. "Passengers fly with us to celebrate milestones, close business deals, and reconnect with the people who matter most. By bringing Jesse on board, we're living by our belief that Every Journey is Personal."

"Great wine tells a story - of regions, of winemaking craft, and of the people who gather to share it," said Rodriguez. "I'm thrilled to bring that storytelling to Magellan Jets Clients, whether we're designing a unique tasting at 40,000 feet or opening doors to hidden vineyards in Napa Valley. My goal is simple: tailor one-of-a-kind wine journeys and transform trips into memories."

Activations created by Rodriguez will officially launch in January 2026. This announcement builds on Magellan Jets' commitment to creating signature moments. Recent events include a private breakfast with Sam Kennedy, President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, and a behind-the-scenes invitation to New England Patriots training camp led by Head Coach Mike Vrabel.

Learn more about Magellan Jets' curated experiences with Jesse Rodriguez on the company's website.

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a world-class private aviation solutions provider offering Jet Cards, Private Charter Flights, Fractional Ownership, and Aircraft Sales and Management Services. With a focus on safety, hospitality, and Client care, the company is setting a new standard in private jet travel.

Magellan Jets has flown Private Clients to over 100 countries and consistently delivers exceptional service, maintaining a 4.9-out-of-5-star rating. The company has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Companies in America," awarded Robb Report's "Best of the Best," and named Modern Luxury's "Best Private Charter."

Founded in Boston in 2008, Magellan Jets is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts with a private terminal in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.magellanjets.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact:
Miranda Hlaing, Magellan Jets
mhlaing@magellanjets.com
+1-818-632-8452

.

SOURCE: Magellan Jets



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/magellan-jets-names-jesse-rodriguez-former-head-sommelier-of-the-french-laundry-as-official-1086723

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.