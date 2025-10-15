Magellan Jets Names Jesse Rodriguez, Former Head Sommelier of the French Laundry, as Official Company Sommelier

New wine program further elevates private jet travel with personalized experiences

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Magellan Jets, a leader in private aviation, today announced the appointment of renowned wine expert Jesse Rodriguez as the company's resident Sommelier. This partnership sets a new standard in luxury travel, with Rodriguez spearheading bespoke experiences for Magellan Jets Clients.

Magellan Jets Sommelier, Jesse Rodriguez

Magellan Jets Sommelier, Jesse Rodriguez, in front of Challenger 850. Rodriguez offers exclusive, curated journeys to Magellan Jets Clients.

Rodriguez, a two-time James Beard Semifinalist, previously served as Head Sommelier of The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California and was part of the team that won the restaurant's inaugural Michelin three-star award. His background also includes roles as Head Sommelier at the Michelin-starred Addison at The Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, and Head of Beverage for Montage Hotels & Resorts.

Magellan Jets' tailored wine programs will include in-flight tastings led by Rodriguez and access to private vineyards. Rodriguez will also offer at-home wine tastings and cellar consultations, extending Magellan Jets' passion for Client care beyond the runway.

"Jesse Rodriguez's expertise in curated hospitality and his gift for creating personalized moments make him a perfect fit for Magellan Jets," said Josh Lesnick, Chief Commercial Officer at Magellan Jets. "Passengers fly with us to celebrate milestones, close business deals, and reconnect with the people who matter most. By bringing Jesse on board, we're living by our belief that Every Journey is Personal."

"Great wine tells a story - of regions, of winemaking craft, and of the people who gather to share it," said Rodriguez. "I'm thrilled to bring that storytelling to Magellan Jets Clients, whether we're designing a unique tasting at 40,000 feet or opening doors to hidden vineyards in Napa Valley. My goal is simple: tailor one-of-a-kind wine journeys and transform trips into memories."

Activations created by Rodriguez will officially launch in January 2026. This announcement builds on Magellan Jets' commitment to creating signature moments. Recent events include a private breakfast with Sam Kennedy, President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, and a behind-the-scenes invitation to New England Patriots training camp led by Head Coach Mike Vrabel.

Learn more about Magellan Jets' curated experiences with Jesse Rodriguez on the company's website.

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a world-class private aviation solutions provider offering Jet Cards, Private Charter Flights, Fractional Ownership, and Aircraft Sales and Management Services. With a focus on safety, hospitality, and Client care, the company is setting a new standard in private jet travel.

Magellan Jets has flown Private Clients to over 100 countries and consistently delivers exceptional service, maintaining a 4.9-out-of-5-star rating. The company has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Companies in America," awarded Robb Report's "Best of the Best," and named Modern Luxury's "Best Private Charter."

Founded in Boston in 2008, Magellan Jets is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts with a private terminal in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.magellanjets.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

