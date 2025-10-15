Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CATACARB WINS CARBON REMOVER AWARD AT CARBON CAPTURE CANADA 2025

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CATACARB is proud to announce it has been awarded the Carbon Remover Award at Carbon Capture Canada (Canada's National Carbon Capture and Storage Event) held in Edmonton. The Carbon Remover Award recognizes groundbreaking technologies and processes that advance innovative, effective CO2 removal-honoring organizations making significant contributions to the development and deployment of carbon removal methods.

CATACARB earned this recognition largely for its integral role in the Stockholm Exergi project-Europe's first large-scale negative emissions plant. CATACARB licensed its Enhanced Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) technology, delivered the process design package, and is providing ongoing engineering support to Stockholm Exergi and Saipem, the selected detailed engineering, procurement, and construction partner.

"The collaboration between Stockholm Exergi and CATACARB has been one of the key foundations in designing our new Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) facility," said Tobias Pelicano, Project Manager for Stockholm Exergi's project. "CATACARB has consistently been very responsive to our needs and requirements throughout the different design phases and have provided excellent support."

This award underscores CATACARB's leadership in commercial-scale CO2 removal solutions and its commitment to accelerating deployment of proven technologies that reduce atmospheric carbon. The Stockholm Exergi project exemplifies how applied engineering, licensing partnerships, and collaborative project delivery can advance durable carbon removal at industrial scale. The plant will prevent 800,000 tons per year of CO2 from entering our atmosphere.

Dr. Gary Buckholz, CEO of CATACARB, accepted the award "on behalf of A. G. Eickmeyer who developed CATACARB technology-refined over 65 years, and on behalf of Marc Donnelly, CATACARB Vice President and General Manager, who leads the CATACARB engineering team making this critical work happen."

About CATACARB

CATACARB technology, design, and support is applicable to many industries emitting flue gas such as power (including combined heat and power, biomass, and waste-to-energy), cement, pulp and paper, gas processing, refining, and petrochemical. CATACARB is the process owned, designed, and licensed by Eickmeyer & Associates, Inc.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catacarb-wins-carbon-remover-award-at-carbon-capture-canada-2025-302584418.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
