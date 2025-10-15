Moove and Waymo expand partnership to bring autonomous ride-hailing to London

Moove and Waymo expand their partnership from the U.S. to London

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to road safety, sustainability, and innovation in one of the world's largest ride-hailing markets

This partnership represents another major milestone in Moove's journey to help redefine global urban mobility



DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moove, the global mobility company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Waymo, the world's leading autonomous driving technology company, as its fleet operations partner in London.

The companies will work together to lay the operational groundwork for Waymo's autonomous ride-hailing service in London. The strategic partnership will continue to shape the future of mobility, and bring safe, efficient, and sustainable fully autonomous ride-hailing to one of the world's most dynamic ride-hailing markets.

Moove already operates a well established mobility business in London, and its deep operational expertise and local knowledge make the company an ideal partner to support Waymo's entry into the UK Capital.

"We're excited by a future where Waymo's safe and reliable autonomous technology is available in London, transforming how the capital moves," said Ladi Delano, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Moove. "This partnership represents a major step forward for urban mobility, bringing world-class innovation to one of the world's greatest cities."

By combining Waymo's world-leading technology and autonomous ride-hailing expertise with Moove's operational know-how, this partnership moves London closer to a future of safer, cleaner, and more accessible city transport.

"For Londoners, this marks the beginning of a new era, one where safe, efficient, and sustainable travel becomes part of everyday life," Delano added.

About Moove

Moove operates the world's largest manned ride-hail fleet, with more than 39,000 vehicles across 29 cities. Having achieved EBITDA break-even in September 2024 and on course for approximately $400 million in annual recurring revenue this calendar year, Moove has grown ~70× since 2020 through relentless focus, disciplined execution, and global ambition. Building on this foundation, Moove is now creating the world's largest physical AI asset manager - the Hyperscaler for the Autonomous Revolution - developing the infrastructure layer that will enable the global scale-up of Level 4 autonomy. Moove is now launching its Series C to fund this next phase of growth, expanding globally and building the infrastructure layer to enable the scale-up of Level 4 autonomy.

Key Facts

Launched in 2020; now operating across 29 cities on five continents

39,000 vehicles in Moove's global fleet

Over 160 million trips completed to date

Over $500 million raised in combined equity and debt from world-class investors including Uber, Mubadala, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Janus Henderson, and IFC (World Bank)

Over 600,000 lives positively impacted through access to mobility and vehicle ownership opportunities

