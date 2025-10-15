Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has officially listed ISAAC (ISC) token at 06:00 on October 10, 2025 (UTC).

Users have been able to access the ISC/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/isc_usdt

ISAAC (ISC) Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/270504_86851db14453d8d6_001full.jpg

About ISAAC (ISC)

ISAAC (ISC) token is a utility-based cryptocurrency tightly integrated with 29Mall, a fast-growing e-commerce platform with over 100,000 users. Designed to transform traditional loyalty rewards into blockchain-native assets, ISC has served as a bridge between online shopping, investment applications, and decentralized finance tools.

Shoppers on 29Mall have been able to earn ISAAC Points from their purchases and convert them into ISC tokens through the Solfin Wallet, available on iOS and Android. These tokens had subsequently been used for payments, seller participation, and merchant integrations.

ISC token had also been connected with the G1CASH platform, allowing users to convert ISC tokens back into shopping points or use them in on-chain investment products.

Token Utility

ISC token has served multiple roles across its ecosystem. Consumers had used ISC for payments on 29Mall and with affiliated offline merchants. Sellers had been required to hold or spend ISC for platform access, promotional tools, and premium listings. Offline merchants had utilized ISC for franchise registration fees and in-store payments.

In addition, ISC had functioned as the primary conversion target for loyalty points accumulated through purchases, adding liquidity and utility to the token.

Tokenomics

The total supply of ISC had been set at 1,000,000,000 tokens. The initial allocation had included 40% for shopping rewards, 20% for ecosystem & offline expansion, 15% for the team and advisors (with a 1-year lock and 3-year linear vesting), 10% for liquidity and reserve, 10% for marketing and user acquisition, and 5% for the community treasury.

ISAAC Points had been convertible into ISC at a fixed rate of 100 Points = 1 Token from July to December 2025, with a dynamic market-based rate planned thereafter. This conversion model ensured early adopter rewards while managing token release velocity.

Roadmap and Development

By Q3 2025, Solfin wallet beta had launched (July 7), and the ISAAC Point to Token swap had gone live. The G1T Token, a governance token designed to power future DAO operations, had begun distribution based on user participation and contribution scores.

In Q4 2025, ISC had been listed on DEXs and CEXs, including LBank, with offline merchant onboarding underway. Looking forward, the roadmap includes full integration of ISC as a payment method across 29Mall and franchise merchants, DAO-based governance models, and broader strategic partnerships by mid-2026.

Learn More about ISAAC (ISC) token

Website: www.solfin.io

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270504

SOURCE: LBank