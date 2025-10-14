Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: A406QQ | ISIN: CA00844N1096
AGEDB Technology Ltd.: AGEDB Technology Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) announces that further to its news release dated September 30, 2025 the Company confirms the effective date for the consolidation of one (1) post-consolidation share for every five (5) pre-consolidation shares.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 17, 2025, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The name and stock symbol of the Company shall remain the same.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which approximately 11,676,640 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol: AGET
CUSIP Number: 00844N208 (new)

About AGEDB Technology Ltd.

AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSXV: AGET) is a publicly listed Canadian company delivering innovative IT consulting and managed services to enterprises worldwide. We specialize in guiding organizations through digital transformation, optimizing technology infrastructure, and ensuring business resilience. Backed by the credibility of a TSXV listing and a team of seasoned experts, AGEDB helps clients unlock growth through reliable, scalable, and secure IT solutions.

AGEDB Technology Ltd.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Jungsoo Kim"
CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

SOURCE AGEDB Technology Ltd.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: [email protected], www.agedb.io, +1 866-278-0650

© 2025 PR Newswire
