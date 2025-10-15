Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

15 October 2025

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH

There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities

1

Details of thepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€9.80

1,040

€9.90

8,960

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,000

€9.8896

e)

Date of transaction

2025-10-14

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON


