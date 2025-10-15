Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 11:30 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unplugged Brings the World's First Truly Private Smartphone to the UK

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unplugged today announced the UK launch of its flagship smartphone, UP Phone, offering a privacy-first alternative to surveillance-driven technology - and a major step toward true digital freedom in the UK.

Unplugged Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unplugged)

As public concern over data privacy grows, research shows Brits are among the most worried globally about how their information is collected, stored, and used. UP Phone sets a new standard for privacy, built on a simple belief: technology should serve the person who owns it - not the companies or institutions that seek to control it.

"We're excited to bring UP Phone to the UK, where privacy and digital autonomy are deeply valued, and where people are looking for technology they can truly trust," said Joe Weil, CEO of Unplugged. "Smartphones connect us to the world, but they also track our every move and filter what we see. Governments can easily access our data - by buying it from ad networks, forcing us to unlock our devices, pressuring companies to hand over encryption keys, or pulling records from telecom providers."

A Phone Built for the Privacy-Minded
Designed to optimize privacy at every level, UP Phone integrates proprietary hardware and software like no other smartphone - setting an entirely new standard for privacy with a device that is easy to use out of the box. Key features include:

  • A powerful on-device Firewall blocks third-party tracking and data harvesting attempts - and exposes the apps behind them - so customers can see their privacy protections in action.
  • UP Phone's operating system, UnpluggedOS is purpose-built for privacy. By using open-source Android without Google Mobile Services, it blocks backdoor data collection and puts control back in users' hands.
  • The uncensored, unbiased, and untracked App Center gives customers the freedom to access the apps they want without restrictions imposed by major app store ecosystems.
  • Built-in, no-logs, VPNprotection running in the background hides the IP address while traffic is being blocked.

Built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), UnpluggedOS offers a fully open implementation of Android - free from Google Mobile Services and the layers of tracking, analytics, and surveillance that normally accompany it. Open-sourcing the OS allows security researchers and developers to inspect, audit, and verify every privacy claim for themselves.

New Renegade SIM
Unplugged is also introducing the Renegade SIM, giving UP Phone users secure connectivity with greater freedom and control. Compatible with all major networks, it enables seamless international roaming while automatically clearing location updates and network data every 24 hours - protecting your privacy wherever you go.

Pricing and Availability
UP Phone is available for £749 at www.unplugged.com, with shipments beginning October 29, 2025. UP Phone works on all major UK mobile networks.
Privacy services are offered through a £9.99 monthly or £99.99 annual subscription covering VPN, antivirus, messenger features, and cloud photo storage. Every phone includes one year of full service at no additional charge, and the device remains fully functional regardless of subscription status. A basic tier is available without subscription fees.

About Unplugged
Unplugged is a privacy-first technology company empowering digital freedom in an era of rising surveillance and data harvesting. Its flagship product, UP Phone, blocks tracking, data extraction, and behavioral profiling at the system level. Featuring a groundbreaking firewall that provides real-time visibility into third-party activity behind the screen and a robust suite of powerful privacy protections, Unplugged gives users a real choice for true privacy. Learn more at www.unplugged.com.

Press Contact
press@unplugged.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796878/Unplugged_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unplugged-brings-the-worlds-first-truly-private-smartphone-to-the-uk-302584639.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.