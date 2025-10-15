Unplugged Brings the World's First Truly Private Smartphone to the UK

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unplugged today announced the UK launch of its flagship smartphone, UP Phone, offering a privacy-first alternative to surveillance-driven technology - and a major step toward true digital freedom in the UK.

As public concern over data privacy grows, research shows Brits are among the most worried globally about how their information is collected, stored, and used. UP Phone sets a new standard for privacy, built on a simple belief: technology should serve the person who owns it - not the companies or institutions that seek to control it.

"We're excited to bring UP Phone to the UK, where privacy and digital autonomy are deeply valued, and where people are looking for technology they can truly trust," said Joe Weil, CEO of Unplugged. "Smartphones connect us to the world, but they also track our every move and filter what we see. Governments can easily access our data - by buying it from ad networks, forcing us to unlock our devices, pressuring companies to hand over encryption keys, or pulling records from telecom providers."

A Phone Built for the Privacy-Minded

Designed to optimize privacy at every level, UP Phone integrates proprietary hardware and software like no other smartphone - setting an entirely new standard for privacy with a device that is easy to use out of the box. Key features include:

A powerful on-device Firewall blocks third-party tracking and data harvesting attempts - and exposes the apps behind them - so customers can see their privacy protections in action.

blocks third-party tracking and data harvesting attempts - and exposes the apps behind them - so customers can see their privacy protections in action. UP Phone's operating system, UnpluggedOS is purpose-built for privacy. By using open-source Android without Google Mobile Services, it blocks backdoor data collection and puts control back in users' hands.

is purpose-built for privacy. By using open-source Android without Google Mobile Services, it blocks backdoor data collection and puts control back in users' hands. The uncensored, unbiased, and untracked App Center gives customers the freedom to access the apps they want without restrictions imposed by major app store ecosystems.

gives customers the freedom to access the apps they want without restrictions imposed by major app store ecosystems. Built-in, no-logs, VPNprotection running in the background hides the IP address while traffic is being blocked.

Built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), UnpluggedOS offers a fully open implementation of Android - free from Google Mobile Services and the layers of tracking, analytics, and surveillance that normally accompany it. Open-sourcing the OS allows security researchers and developers to inspect, audit, and verify every privacy claim for themselves.

New Renegade SIM

Unplugged is also introducing the Renegade SIM, giving UP Phone users secure connectivity with greater freedom and control. Compatible with all major networks, it enables seamless international roaming while automatically clearing location updates and network data every 24 hours - protecting your privacy wherever you go.

Pricing and Availability

UP Phone is available for £749 at www.unplugged.com, with shipments beginning October 29, 2025. UP Phone works on all major UK mobile networks.

Privacy services are offered through a £9.99 monthly or £99.99 annual subscription covering VPN, antivirus, messenger features, and cloud photo storage. Every phone includes one year of full service at no additional charge, and the device remains fully functional regardless of subscription status. A basic tier is available without subscription fees.

About Unplugged

Unplugged is a privacy-first technology company empowering digital freedom in an era of rising surveillance and data harvesting. Its flagship product, UP Phone, blocks tracking, data extraction, and behavioral profiling at the system level. Featuring a groundbreaking firewall that provides real-time visibility into third-party activity behind the screen and a robust suite of powerful privacy protections, Unplugged gives users a real choice for true privacy. Learn more at www.unplugged.com.

Press Contact

press@unplugged.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796878/Unplugged_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unplugged-brings-the-worlds-first-truly-private-smartphone-to-the-uk-302584639.html