S-5! has secured Florida Building Code approval for its PVKIT 2.0 solar mounting system, enabling installation on metal roofs in high-velocity hurricane regions.From pv magazine USA The S-5! PVKIT 2.0 rooftop mounting system is now certified for use in Florida's High-Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ). The company received Florida Product Approval (FPA) for its rail-less, metal roof mounting solution, allowing it to be deployed in regions subject to extreme wind speeds. The approved design, part of the PVKIT 2.0 system, combines S-5! mini-clamps that grip the metal roof seam with a WEEB (Washer, ...

