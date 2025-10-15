Anzeige
15.10.2025 11:48 Uhr
Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: OTR Tire Market Trends 2025-2030: Mining and Infrastructure Projects to Power Global Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global OTR tire market is valued at USD 26.17 billion in 2025 and projected to USD 32.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.63%. Growth is supported by increased infrastructure development, mining revival, and rapid mechanization across emerging economies. Leading manufacturers are expanding capacity, , while fleet electrification and tire-as-a-service (TaaS) models are transforming operations through reduced downtime and improved efficiency.

Mordor Intelligence Logo

Major Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

Rising Pipeline of Major Infrastructure Projects

Large-scale infrastructure and energy developments across the Middle East continue to sustain strong demand for heavy machinery, driving consistent tire replacement needs. As projects evolve from construction to maintenance, the shift from original equipment to aftermarket demand strengthens. Harsh operating conditions in these regions further increase the preference for high-performance tires with superior durability and heat resistance.

Rapid Growth of Agricultural Mechanization in Emerging Markets

Rising farm mechanization in developing regions is transforming equipment demand, with more farmers opting for powerful, durable machines that require advanced tire solutions. Favourable policies and easier credit access are supporting this shift, while preferences for premium radial designs are boosting replacement volumes and aftermarket growth in the off-the-road tire sector.

Mining Investments Surge as Global Commodity Super-Cycle Gains Momentum

The growing focus on clean energy and electrification is driving renewed demand for critical minerals, increasing mining activity and equipment utilization. This surge is boosting the need for high-performance off-the-road tires designed to handle greater torque, heat, and load conditions. Continuous operations in mining regions are strengthening aftermarket sales, with advanced tire technologies gaining traction across key producing countries worldwide.

Market Breakdown by Key Segments

By Tire Type

  • Radial OTR Tires
  • Bias OTR Tires
  • Solid OTR Tires

By Equipment Type

  • Earthmovers
  • Loaders & Dozers
  • Dump Trucks
  • Tractors
  • Forklifts
  • Graders
  • Others

By Rim Size

  • Below 31 Inches
  • 31-40 Inches
  • 41-45 Inches
  • Above 45 Inches

By Material Type

  • Natural Rubber
  • Synthetic Rubber

By Industry / Application

  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Agriculture
  • Industrial
  • Port Operations
  • Others
  • Reinforcing Materials

By Distribution Channel

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on Off-The-Road market, read details of Mordor Intelligence report at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/otr-tire-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Players in the Off-The-Road (OTR) tire Industry

  • Bridgestone Corporation
  • Michelin
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
  • Continental AG
  • China National Tire & Rubber Group (ChemChina)
  • Yokohama Off-Highway Tires
  • Balkrishna Industries (BKT)
  • Titan International
  • Apollo Tyres
  • Toyo Tire Corporation
  • Triangle Tyre
  • Linglong Tire
  • Double Coin Holdings
  • Guizhou Tire Company
  • Maxam Tire
  • Nokian Heavy Tyres
  • JK Tyre & Industries
  • CEAT Specialty
  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Dunlop)
  • Trelleborg Wheel Systems
  • Pirelli
  • Sailun Group
  • Prinx Chengshan

Key Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific remains the key growth hub for the OTR tire industry, supported by large-scale construction, expanding agriculture, and active mining operations. Major manufacturers are strengthening their regional presence through new facilities and technology centers, while Southeast Asia continues to emerge as a manufacturing base.

The Middle East and Africa are witnessing rapid expansion due to ongoing mega infrastructure projects and mining investments. Meanwhile, North America and Europe maintain stable demand through government-backed infrastructure programs and a growing focus on sustainability, balancing steady replacement needs with higher-value product offerings.

Industry Related Reports

Automotive Green Tires Market - The Automotive Green Tires Market is valued at USD 133.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 225.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of fuel-efficient and low rolling resistance tires, the rising penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles, and stringent environmental regulations promoting sustainable mobility. Advancements in silica-based compounds, bio-based rubbers, and lightweight nanomaterials are improving tire performance while reducing carbon emissions, aligning with OEM commitments toward carbon neutrality and green manufacturing practices.

Tire cord Fabrics Market - The Tire Cord Fabrics Market is valued at 1.56 kilotons in 2025 and is projected to reach 1.8 kilotons by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.92% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rising demand for high-performance tires, the growing production of electric vehicles, and advancements in tire manufacturing technologies.
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/tire-cord-fabrics-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System Market: The Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market is valued at USD 0.82 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.21% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced tire management systems to enhance vehicle safety, reduce fuel consumption, and improve tire longevity.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:
media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/otr-tire-market-trends-20252030-mining-and-infrastructure-projects-to-power-global-growth-says-mordor-intelligence-302584596.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
