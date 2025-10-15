Janus Henderson ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
[15.10.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.10.25
|IE000CCQKON9
|2,034,999.00
|EUR
|0
|20,556,631.84
|10.1015
|14.10.25
|IE000I8CR2Q4
|5,005.00
|EUR
|0
|50,517.57
|10.0934
