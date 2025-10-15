Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before market open on November 6, 2025.

The Company will also host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on November 6, 2025. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's recent financial results and business performance.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-833-752-3805

Participant International Dial-In Number: + 1-647-846-8841

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hnDlinCO

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270432

SOURCE: Sylogist Ltd.