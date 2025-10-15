Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before market open on November 6, 2025.
The Company will also host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on November 6, 2025. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's recent financial results and business performance.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-833-752-3805
Participant International Dial-In Number: + 1-647-846-8841
Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hnDlinCO
This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.
About Sylogist
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.
For further information contact:
Jennifer Smith, Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(416) 491-8004
ir@sylogist.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270432
SOURCE: Sylogist Ltd.