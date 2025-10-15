The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

For immediate release

15 October 2025

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce that Josh Golomb, co-portfolio manager, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 4 November 2025 at 16:00 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 3 November 2025 at 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet The Biotech Growth Trust via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/biotech-growth-trust-the-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow The Biotech Growth Trust on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary