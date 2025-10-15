Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 12:34 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Latvian AI company Tilde enters the global AI race with a European multilingual model and safeguards against disinformation

RIGA, Latvia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latvian AI company Tilde has unveiled TildeOpen LLM, an open-source large language model trained on Europe's flagship supercomputer LUMI. With 30 billion parameters, TildeOpen outperforms global rivals in European languages and adds safeguards against Russian disinformation.

Developed by a 12-person team at Tilde Research Lab, TildeOpen rivals Big Tech at a fraction of the cost. The model excels in both major and smaller European languages often neglected by global models.

Most commercial AI models are trained mainly on English, producing weak results for smaller European languages and leaving over 200 million Europeans underserved. TildeOpen fills this gap by covering 34 languages, including 24 official EU languages plus Ukrainian, Norwegian, Icelandic, Turkish, and Balkan languages.

In public benchmarks, TildeOpen-30B sets a new state of the art on the Belebele reading comprehension benchmark, with an average accuracy of 84.7%, outperforming open models such as Gemma-27B, ALIA-40B, and EuroLLM-22B.

Safeguarding European AI from disinformation

TildeOpen filters disinformation and propaganda, protecting the model from hostile influences. Research shows Russian state-aligned networks have inserted disinformation into global AI models. To counter this, Tilde worked with media monitoring authorities and used topic modeling to block sensitive material from Kremlin-controlled sources.

Unlike global models hosted abroad, TildeOpen can be deployed locally or in trusted European clouds, ensuring compliance with EU data protection standards, the AI Act, and the upcoming General-Purpose AI Code of Practice.

Delivering on Europe's AI innovation promise

TildeOpen is among the first outcomes of the European Commission's initiative to unleash Europe's supercomputing power for AI startups. The Large AI Grand Challenge awarded Tilde €250,000 in funding and 2 million GPU hours on LUMI.

"For Europe to be truly sovereign in AI, we must move beyond dependence on English-centric models built elsewhere. TildeOpen proves Europe can create world-class foundation models that are secure, multilingual, and built for our linguistic diversity," said Arturs Vasilevskis, CEO of Tilde.

Open and available to all

TildeOpen is released on Hugging Face (TildeAI/TildeOpen-30b) under a CC-BY-4.0 license, allowing full flexibility for researchers, universities, startups, public administrations, and companies.

About Tilde

Tilde is a leading European AI-driven language technology company based in Latvia. Through cutting-edge research, multilingual datasets, and expert teams, Tilde advances language equality in the digital age and develops trustworthy AI for Europe's languages.

Anna Paulina
anna.paulina@tilde.lv
+37125402002


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.