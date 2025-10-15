Scientists in the United Kingdom have developed a new web-inspired concept for floating PV farms, modeled after spider webs. The system is said to be particularly suitable for spiral and radial configurations, as well as for deployment between offshore wind farms.A group of researchers from Scotland's University of Strathclyde has proposed a new web-type concept of floating PV (FPV) farms. The technical feasibility of the design was analyzed using the Morison model, a method commonly employed to assess wave loads in the design of oil platforms and other offshore structures. Various FPV configurations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...