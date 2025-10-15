Oct. 15, 2025-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that its KONI business, a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced shock absorption technology for transportation applications, has been named the 2025 Railsponsible Supplier Award winner for its performance in extending the product lifecycle of railway dampers.

The Railsponsible Supplier Award recognizes suppliers whose innovations contribute meaningfully to sustainability in the rail sector. The award was presented during the Railway Forum in Berlin, a leading European rail industry event. KONI was recognized for refurbishing dampers in partnership with a European rail operator, which achieved a product lifetime extension of approximately four times, a greenhouse gas emissions reduction of more than 60% in recent case studies and significant cost and waste reduction.

Instead of replacing components at the end of their lifecycle, KONI extends the service life of its dampers through refurbishment, combining significant cost savings with environmental benefits by eliminating waste and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. KONI carries out this refurbishment in-house, using original KONI materials, equipment and expertise to return the shock absorbers to their factory specifications. By leveraging its global footprint of new-build production facilities in Europe, Asia and North America, KONI provides rail operators with rapid turnaround times while ensuring consistency, quality and compliance with local requirements.

"Customers choose KONI because we are the only partner offering refurbishment with our original parts, equipment and know-how, backed by a global manufacturing footprint. This means faster service, lower costs and a much longer lifetime for critical components, all while helping operators meet their sustainability goals. We're proud that Railsponsible has recognized these achievements and look forward to expanding the program with operators and OEMs worldwide," said Jeroen den Haan, Vice President and General Manager, KONI Global and Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Process Asia Pacific.

KONI, based in Oud-Beijerland, the Netherlands, is part of ITT's Motion Technologies (MT) segment and produces energy absorption solutions, including shock absorbers for car, rail and defense applications, and critical safety components. ITT's rail business, which also includes its Axtone brand, generated approximately $200 million in sales in 2024.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

ITT-O

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015574490/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Phil Terrigno

+1 914-641-2143

phil.terrigno@itt.com

Investors:

Mark Macaluso

+1 914-641-2064

mark.macaluso@itt.com