iFabric Corp: iFabric Launches Scrubs Program at Major US Retailer

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has begun the launch of Doctor's Choice® Next Generation scrubs with an initial rollout at a leading U.S. national big-box retailer.

The first collections will integrate three of IFTNA's flagship textile technologies, combining PROTX2® (advanced antimicrobial) with ecoPEL® (C0 PFC-free durable water repellent), and PROTX2® (advanced antimicrobial) with DryTX (moisture-management); delivering two performance scrub platforms designed for everyday clinical demands. These fabric treatments are targeted to provide scrubs that are cleaner, safer, and more comfortable, with these benefits expected to last through the life of the scrubs. The first collections will initially launch online, with instore availability at the end of October 2025. The following is a link to one of the items in the range:

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Doctor-s-Choice-Elite-Rx-Scrubs-Women-s-Scrub-Top-Pink-Rose-Elegance-S-XXL/15485258944

"Doctor's Choice Next Generation scrubs are built to give healthcare professionals reliable, lab-tested performance where it matters most," said Giancarlo Beevis, President & CEO of IFTNA. "By combining PROTX2 with ecoPEL, and PROTX2 with DryTX, we're helping set a new benchmark for comfort, protection, and durability in medical apparel," concluded Mr. Beevis.

Collection Highlights

PROTX2 ® Antimicrobial: Clinically proven anti-microbial performance finish.

ecoPEL ® DWR: C0, PFC-free water repellency to help resist fluid penetration while supporting environmental sustainability goals.

DryTX Moisture Management: Wicking and quick-dry properties to enhance all-shift comfort and breathability.

Designed for Care: Soft-hand feel, stretch options, and utility pocketing; styles and fits tailored for clinical workflow.

The launch underscores IFTNA's strategy to broaden adoption of it's technologies across high-use uniform categories, pairing evidence-driven finishes with mass-market accessibility through the retailer's nationwide footprint.

About iFabric Corp.

iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) develops, licenses, and commercializes innovative performance technologies for textiles and apparel. Through its Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) division, iFabric partners with global brands and retailers to deliver enhanced functionality-ranging from antimicrobial and moisture management to PFAS-free water repellency-across diverse end uses. For more information, visit www.ifabriccorp.com.

About IFTNA

Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of iFabric Corp., engineers and supplies proprietary chemistries-including PROTX2®, ecoPEL®, and DryTX to elevate textile performance in consumer, medical, and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the referenced products, product launches, market adoption, and anticipated performance features. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. iFabric undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

