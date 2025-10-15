Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Quantum International Corp. (OTCID: QUAN), today unveiled the newest expression of its digital identity: a modern, investor-focused website designed to provide greater transparency, accessibility, and engagement for shareholders and partners.

The new site consolidates all investor-related resources - including direct links to Quantum's apps, company filings, technical materials, and newsroom updates - creating a single, authoritative destination for the investment community.

Investor-focused highlights include:

Streamlined access to Quantum's applications and product overviews

to Quantum's applications and product overviews Dedicated investor relations section with company news, press materials, and contact details

with company news, press materials, and contact details Concise presentation of strategic direction and technical capabilities to support informed decision-making

"This refreshed digital platform was designed with our investors and partners in mind," said Justin Waiau, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum International Corp. "It reflects our commitment to clarity, professionalism, and open communication as we continue to build value and deliver on our strategic roadmap."

The Company also acknowledged the patience of investors during its recent refinement phase, noting that the enhanced site represents a broader commitment to clearer communication and consistent execution moving forward.

Quantum International Corp. expects to share additional product and app updates in the coming weeks.

Welcome to a New Era of App development.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Quantum International Corp believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Quantum International Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270493

SOURCE: Quantum International Corp