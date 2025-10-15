Hammer Distribution Partners with Liqid to Deliver Composable Infrastructure Across UK and Europe

BASINGSTOKE, England and WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer Distribution (formerly Exertis Enterprise), a leading technology solutions distributor, today announced a new partnership with Liqid, the global leader in software-defined composable infrastructure for datacentres and edge environments. The agreement brings Liqid's software-defined GPU and CXL-based memory solutions to Hammer's partners across the UK & Ireland, Benelux, and Nordics, empowering enterprises to overcome power, cooling, and scalability challenges as AI adoption accelerates.

Liqid's Matrix composable infrastructure platform, built on PCIe Gen5 and CXL, dynamically pools and shares GPUs, memory, NVMe storage, and other accelerators to maximise utilisation and reduce stranded capacity delivering the highest tokens per watt and tokens per dollar for AI inference and advanced workloads.

Key capabilities include:

Extreme GPU Density: Scale up to 30 GPUs per server, far beyond static architectures.

Scale up to 30 GPUs per server, far beyond static architectures. CXL Memory Expansion: Compose up to 100TB DRAM with ultra-low latency for database and RAG workloads.

Compose up to 100TB DRAM with ultra-low latency for database and RAG workloads. Next-Gen GPU Support: Run NVIDIA H200, RTX Pro 6000, and Intel Gaudi 3 GPUs at full performance.

Run NVIDIA H200, RTX Pro 6000, and Intel Gaudi 3 GPUs at full performance. Optimised AI Efficiency: Reduce power, space, and TCO by up to 75%.

"This partnership gives our clients a flexible, scalable, and efficient way to build on-premises infrastructure that rivals public cloud agility," said Adam Blackwell, Director of AI, Server & Advanced Technology at Hammer. "Liqid's technology is perfectly positioned to meet the exponential demand for AI-ready infrastructure. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing market-leading solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes."

Edgar Masri, CEO of Liqid, added: "We're proud to partner with Hammer, whose reach and expertise are unmatched. Together, we'll help enterprises across EMEA harness the full potential of GPUs and memory to scale inference workloads efficiently, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation."

As the enterprise AI market shifts from training to inference presenting a $100B+ opportunity traditional servers can no longer meet density and efficiency needs. Liqid's software-defined composability uniquely enables multi-vendor GPU support, dynamic resource pooling, brownfield compatibility, and future-proof scalability with PCIe Gen5 and CXL 3.0.

About Hammer

Hammer is a specialist distributor of enterprise technology solutions spanning servers, storage, networking, infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

About Liqid

Liqid is the leader in software-defined composable infrastructure, delivering high-performance, flexible, efficient datacentre and edge solutions for AI, HPC, and enterprise workloads. Learn more at www.liqid.com.

