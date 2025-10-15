Jeito Capital promotes Ksenija Pavletic to General Partner

Paris, October 15 2025 - Jeito Capital ("Jeito"), a leading global independent private equity fund dedicated to biopharma, today announced the promotion of Ksenija Pavletic to General Partner, reinforcing the firm's senior leadership team as it continues to expand its portfolio of innovative companies with the potential to deliver meaningful benefits for patients.

With over 25 years of global experience in healthcare and investment leadership, Pavletic combines operational and strategic expertise across clinical-stage biopharmas having led senior leadership positions in various regional and global business, sales and marketing positions.

As part of Jeito's founding team, Ksenija has significantly contributed to the firm's development since its inception. She joined the investment team as Operational Investor and Chief Commercial Officer bringing her distinctive business profile that mirrors key functions in pharma and reflects Jeito's unique multi-disciplinary expertise across the entire drug development value chain.



Her promotion to Partner in 2024 recognized her contribution to strengthening Jeito's portfolio by combining commercial insight with operational support for portfolio companies. Pavletic has also played a major role in consolidating and expanding Jeito's investments across high-potential therapeutic areas including oncology, neuro-metabolic diseases, reproductive medicine and women's health. She has contributed to recent investments in ReproNovo, a European company advancing novel therapies in reproductive medicine, and Odyssey Therapeutics, a US-European biotechnology company addressing auto-immune and inflammatory diseases (notably Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)).

Before joining Jeito, Pavletic served as CEO of PregLem SA, a Swiss reproductive health company, where she led its rapid growth and sale for CHF 445 million three years after its founding. Earlier, she held senior commercial and business roles at Serono (now Merck Serono).

In her new role as General Partner, Pavletic will continue to lead investments, support portfolio companies in accelerating clinical development and international growth, and contribute to Jeito's broader strategic initiatives.

Pavletic currently serves on the boards of Azafaros, Callio Therapeutics, Odyssey Therapeutics and ReproNovo.

Dr Rafaèle Tordjman, MD, PhD, Founder & CEO of Jeito Capital, said "Ksenija's promotion reflects both her strong contribution to Jeito's success, as well as our continued and collective commitment to building a world-class leadership team. Her experience in pharma and biotech, coupled with her drive to companies internationalization, embodies Jeito's values and vision for long-term impact for patients."

Commenting on her promotion, Ksenija Pavletic, General Partner, added "I'm grateful for Rafaèle's trust and proud to continue building on Jeito's mission to back transformative healthcare innovation. This next step is an opportunity to deepen our impact and help shape the next generation of game-changing biopharma companies."

For full biography: https://www.jeito.life/en/team/

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is a global leading Private Equity fund with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. Jeito empowers and supports managers through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients' access globally, especially in Europe and the United States. Jeito has built a diversified portfolio of clinical biopharmas with cutting-edge innovations addressing high unmet needs. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.jeito.lifeor follow us on LinkedIn.

