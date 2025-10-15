NOVOSENSE Microelectronics: NOVOSENSE, UAES and Innoscience Advance Power Electronics for New Energy Vehicles

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES) and Innoscience have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly advance power electronics for new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The partnership focuses on developing next-generation intelligent integrated Gallium Nitride (GaN) products. Leveraging their combined expertise, the new devices will deliver more reliable GaN driving and protection features, enabling higher power density and paving the way for wider adoption in automotive systems.

GaN as a Key Driver for NEV Innovation

With its superior material properties, GaN is becoming a transformative technology in automotive power electronics. Compared with traditional silicon, GaN greatly improves system efficiency and power density, allowing more compact and lighter designs-meeting the key demands of vehicle electrification and lightweighting.

Complementary Strengths, Shared Goals

Through joint R&D and application validation, NOVOSENSE, UAES and Innoscience will address challenges in efficiency, reliability and cost. NOVOSENSE contributes expertise in high-performance analog and mixed-signal IC design; UAES provides strong system integration know-how; and Innoscience brings leading GaN device technology. This collaboration builds a platform for innovation across the value chain, accelerating GaN adoption in next-generation automotive systems.

Dr. Xiaolu Guo, Deputy General Manager of UAES, said: "UAES has been at the forefront of automotive electronics for decades, driving innovation to meet industry needs. GaN is a vital enabler for electrification. Partnering with NOVOSENSE and Innoscience allows us to integrate capabilities from device to system level and deliver efficient, reliable and cost-effective solutions."

Mr. Shengyang Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NOVOSENSE, commented: "Upgrading the NEV industry requires deep collaboration across the value chain. By combining UAES's system expertise with Innoscience's GaN leadership and NOVOSENSE's IC design capabilities, we are creating strong synergy and setting a benchmark for industry collaboration."

Dr. Jingang Wu, CEO of Innoscience, added: "The potential of GaN in automotive power electronics is just beginning. True impact will come from aligning device innovation with system needs. We look forward to working closely with NOVOSENSE and UAES to extend GaN's impact."

A Step Forward for the Industry

This cooperation marks a milestone for all three companies. NOVOSENSE, a leading automotive semiconductor supplier with nearly one billion ICs shipped, complements UAES's system expertise and Innoscience's GaN leadership. Together, they aim to strengthen the value chain, overcome challenges, and accelerate the NEV industry's move toward higher efficiency and sustainability.

