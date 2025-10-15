Orange: Orange has taken note of the Group Altice's decision to reject the joint non-binding offer

Press release

Paris, 15 October 2025

Orange has taken note of the Group Altice's decision to reject the joint non-binding offer submitted yesterday by Bouygues Telecom, Orange and Free-Group iliad.

