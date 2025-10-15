Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
WKN: 906849 | ISIN: FR0000133308 | Ticker-Symbol: FTE
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 14:01
14,045 Euro
+1,63 % +0,225
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,07014,08014:31
14,07014,08014:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 12:36 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orange: Orange has taken note of the Group Altice's decision to reject the joint non-binding offer

Press release
Paris, 15 October 2025

Orange has taken note of the Group Altice's decision to reject the joint non-binding offer submitted yesterday by Bouygues Telecom, Orange and Free-Group iliad.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,600 employees worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 68,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of
300 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 262 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).
Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:
Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com; +33 6 78 91 35 11


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
