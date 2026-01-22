

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A consortium of the three telecom operators, Orange SA (ORAN, ORA.PA), Bouygues Telecom (BOUYY.PK, EN.PA), and Free-iliad Group on Thursday confirmed that it is in talks with the Altice Group to acquire a major part of the telecom operations of Altice in France.



'Due diligence works have been initiated in early January 2026. The legal and financial terms of the transaction have not yet been agreed upon,' the consortium said in a statement.



There is no certainty that these discussions will result in any deal.



