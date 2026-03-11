Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: 858821 | ISIN: FR0000120503 | Ticker-Symbol: BYG
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 08:53
48,390 Euro
-0,80 % -0,390
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOUYGUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOUYGUES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,91049,02009:01
48,93049,04009:01
Actusnews Wire
11.03.2026 07:53 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETGEM: Netgem deploys PLEIO TV across Bouygues Telecom's millions TV customers, offering a completely managed solution for FAST channels

Netgem deploys PLEIO TV across Bouygues Telecom's millions TV customers, offering a completely managed solution for FAST channels

Paris, March 11, 2026 - Netgem announces an enhanced Content service collaboration with Bouygues Telecom, initiated with Cloud Gaming, with the deployment of a complete FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channels proposition, accessible from today across the entire TV installed base.

With this new agreement, Netgem extends the distribution of Pleio TV and its FAST channel offering in France to millions of Bouygues Telecom TV customers. Bouygues Telecom subscribers thus benefit from a significantly enhanced entertainment experience. An initial curated selection of 20 new channels is available from launch and will continue to grow, with varied themes targeting the whole family: "GenZ" (ADN, Eclutch), music lovers (Qwest), epicureans (TV5 Monde+ Chefs) or Novelas aficionados (Passion Novelas, Passion Bollywood, Fréquence Novelas).

Bouygues Telecom has selected Netgem for the quality of the content but also for the 'Turnkey' aspect of the solution: indeed, Netgem has developed a complete technical ecosystem (SSAI, CDN, Ad-servers, multi-Ad Sales house), guaranteeing quality of streaming distribution, as well as the most effective advertising monetisation, building on the model successfully deployed in the United Kingdom since 2020, and now available in all territories.

Thanks to Pleio TV and its comprehensive content aggregation platform, Netgem provides a powerful turnkey content distribution solution (Live, VOD, FAST, Cloud Gaming) to telecom operators, allowing them to offer their subscribers convergent, unified, innovative, and quality entertainment solutions.

« In a context where TV usage is evolving rapidly - with viewers wanting more choice, more personalisation, and more simplicity - Bouygues Telecom's ambition is to continuously offer the best of television. Thanks to Pleio and its FAST channels, we are further opening up the field of discovery for our subscribers. This unique selection of thematic content enhances our TV offering and allows everyone to find a program that speaks to them at any time. With Netgem, we continue our mission: to offer our customers an ever-richer, more intuitive, and closer to their desires television experience. » Marc Laurier, Marketing Director of Bouygues Telecom

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem PLEIO, adds: « The extension of our partnership with Bouygues Telecom is a major validation of our 'Content-as-a-Service' strategy. We are proud to put our expertise in the FAST model, developed over more than 6 years in the United Kingdom and now extended on a large scale to the French market to millions of customers.

By combining iconic brands with a native presence at the heart of operator's TV User Interface, we create a robust and proven ecosystem that maximises audience and revenue, while enhancing the engagement of each subscriber. »

Press Relations:

Isabelle Dray isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com - 06 85 36 85 11

Alexandra Berry - alberry@bouyguestelecom.fr - 01 39 26 62 42

About Netgem

Netgem is a technology and services provider for the video entertainment industry. Netgem's activity is structured around two product platforms: upstream, services to entertainment content editors grouped under the ECLAIR brand, and downstream, the management of Streaming services, offering content and technologies to telecom operators under the PLEIO brand. The common objective is to help its customers provide entertainment offerings accessible to everyone, as reflected in the group's signature "everyone's entertained."

About Bouygues Telecom

A subsidiary of the Bouygues group, Bouygues Telecom is a comprehensive French communications and digital services operator. In 2024, the company generated revenue of 7.8 billion euros, employed 11,200 staff, and had 510 stores in France. Created in 1994, Bouygues Telecom is committed to providing its individual, business, and public administration customers with fixed and mobile communication services, as well as secure, innovative, and quality very high-speed internet services, constantly developing its network and user experience. 27 million Mobile customers and 5.3 million fixed customers trust Bouygues Telecom, the number 1 operator for WiFi and mobile internet connections according tonPerf in 2025, and number 1 for mobile in dense areas according toARCEP, in 2025. Its 4G network now covers 99% of the population, and its 5G network covers more than 19,000 communes and over 86% of the population. Bouygues Telecom's Enterprise division supports and grows a community of more than 104,000 customers, including 70% of the CAC 40, by generalizing Very High Speed Broadband in France and facilitating the adoption of new usages such as unified communications, smart networks, and corporate mobility services, and by supporting the transformation of their digital infrastructures. Committed to reducing its carbon emissions, Bouygues Telecom aims to achieve -29.4% for scopes 1 and 2 and -17.5% for scope 3 by 2027, objectives approved by theScience Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

OnEstFaitPourEtreEnsemble

To follow Bouygues Telecom news:www.corporate.bouyguestelecom.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJifZcialZqWyJ9ulsqYaGVoa29lk5XIbGmbx2KeaczFm5pplWeSZpqXZnJnnmto
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96962-cp-lancement-bouygues-fast_uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
