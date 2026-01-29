NETGEM: Netgem: 2025 Revenue and Gross Profit.

Press release

2025 Revenue and Gross Profit

ANNUAL REVENUE: €31.7M (-6%)

Growth in Recurring Revenue (+3%)

Sequential Half-Year Growth in Revenue (+6%) and Gross Profit (+7%)

Paris, January 29, 2026,

Netgem (Euronext Growth: ALNTG) announces consolidated revenue of €31.7 million in 2025 (€33.8 million in 2024) and a gross profit of €22.8 million (€23.6 million in 2024).

Recurring revenue grew by +3%, in accordance with the objectives announced in October 2025 and now represents nearly 77% of total revenue.

Revenue for the second half of 2025 grew by 6% compared to the first half.

2025 Figures (IFRS, unaudited)

(in millions of euros) H1 25 H2 25 FY 2025 FY 2024 % Evolution Total revenue 15.4 16.3 31.7 33.8 -6% o.w. recurring revenue 12.1 12.2 24.3 23.6 +3% o.w. non-recurring revenue 3.3 4.1 7.4 10.2 -26% Gross profit 11.0 11.8 22.8 23.6 -3%

Key Achievements in 2025 & Outlook 2026

Streaming (PLEIO): Netgem invested in new uses such as Cloud Gaming and "Fast channels" (free, ad-funded channels).

This enabled it to sign new operator partners, notably thanks to the new "WATCH / STREAM / PLAY" approach with an optimized price level to meet consumer expectations, integrating TV, streaming services, and Cloud Gaming.

The successful launch of Netgem Pleio in the UK at the end of 2025, in B2C and with Altnets operators (BRSK, Connect Fibre, Voneus, WightFibre to date), confirmed the potential of this solution. Its deployment is expected to accelerate in 2026, via current service distributors and with new operators expected in the first half of the year.

France should also see positive momentum in 2026, particularly with the launch of the PLEIO solution by the operator Vialis. The Indian market, with the operator Jio, saw growth in the second half of the year, with favorable prospects for 2026.

Media Services (ECLAIR): Netgem has been proactive by innovating in AI-based servicing for publishers, offering them new opportunities and optimized solutions.

The activity returned to growth in the second half of 2025, driven by the first significant revenues from the generative AI subtitling solution, TheSubtil.ai, and the renewal of major content preservation contracts. This momentum is expected to continue in 2026 with the launch of new AI-based service offerings.

Financial Strength

The Group's gross cash position stands at €5.9 million as of December 31, 2025.

Based on this financial strength, the increasing momentum of growth drivers, and a business model now largely recurring, Netgem approaches 2026 with confidence.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of the Netgem group, declared: « In 2025, we focused our efforts on renewing our product range to meet the rapid evolution of digital content consumption patterns. Netgem is thus positioned as the trusted European partner for publishers and telecom operators in enhancing the value of content. This strategy underscores our transformation into a digital content services platform, capable of funding our innovations while ensuring a regular return to our shareholders.»

Financial Communication Calendar 2026

2025 Results: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Q1 2026 Update: Thursday, May 28, 2026

General Meeting: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 2:30 PM

H1 2026 Results: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Q3 2026 Update: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Press releases are distributed pre-market.

About Netgem

Netgem is a technology and services provider for the video entertainment industry. Netgem's business revolves around two product platforms: upstream, services for entertainment content publishers under the ECLAIR brand, and downstream, streaming service management, offering content and technology to telecom operators under the PLEIO brand. The shared objective is to help our clients deliver entertainment offerings accessible to all, as reflected in the group's tagline:"everyone's entertained".

NETGEM shares are traded on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).

