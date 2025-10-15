GFRP Composites Market worth $84.3 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "GFRP Composites Market by Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Thermoplastics, and Other resins), Manufacturing Process [Compression & Injection Molding, Filament Winding, Layup, Pultrusion, Resin Transfer Molding (RTM), Other Manufacturing Processes], End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Pipes & Tanks, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, and Other End-use Industries), Region - Global Forecast to 2030", GFRP composites market is estimated to reach USD 84.3 billion by 2030 from USD 64.5 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The market for GFRP composites is influenced by several primary factors, such as the superior properties of GFRP composite materials like corrosion resistance, lightweight and high strength, durability, and improved performance, which positively drive the growth of the GFRP composites market. The rising applications from emerging economies and the adoption of GFRP composites will further propel the growth rate of the GFRP composites market. The development of new technologies such as 3D printing, automation, and digital design tools is making producing GFRP composite components easier and more cost-effective.

The polyester resin segment is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value in the GFRP composites market.

Polyester is a thermosetting resin widely used in GFRP composites. It is excellent for water treatment, chemical, electrical, and non-corrosive applications. Polyester resin is cheaper than epoxy or vinyl ester resins, making it the preferred choice in mass-scale, price-sensitive applications like construction panels, pipes, tanks, automotive parts, and consumer goods.

Polyester resins are easy to process with open molding, hand layup, spray-up, pultrusion, and resin transfer molding (RTM). Their faster curing times support high-volume production at lower cycle times, which is important for construction and automotive industries. GFRP composites based on polyester resin retain a high percentage of their electrical insulation properties, even if used continuously at temperatures of up to 392°F.

Compression & injection molding is estimated to dominate the manufacturing process segment in terms of value in the GFRP composites market.

Compression & injection molding are widely preferred manufacturing processes for making GFRP composites. Compression & Injection molding are mainly used for making complex and intricate parts of vehicles. The process requires low investment, and the products made through this process can potentially last for decades with minimal maintenance. It produces a more consistent set of products, which is important for high-volume production. This process is widely applicable for GFRP composite products in the transportation and aerospace & defense industries.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market for GFRP composites in terms of value and volume.

The GFRP composites market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific GFRP composites market is driven by the growing need for sustainable solutions, which propels the need for GFRP composite materials in construction, electronics, and other industries. The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest markets for GFRP composites globally, with China, India, and Japan being the major contributors to the market growth. The increasing demand for GFRP composites in various industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and wind energy is driving market growth in the region. China is the largest market for GFRP composites in the Asia Pacific region, accounting for a significant market share. The country has many GFRP composites manufacturers, and the demand for GFRP composites is estimated to grow further due to the rapid growth of the construction and automotive industries.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Gurit Services AG (Switzerland), Strongwell Corporation (US), Exel Composites (Finland), Mitsubishi Chemical Group of Companies (Japan), AGY (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), POLSER Composite Materials Corporation (Turkey), LM Wind Power (Denmark), Tencom Limited (US), BASF (Germany), SGL Carbon (Germany), Avient Corporation (US), Lehmann&Voss&Co. (Germany), and LANXESS (Germany).

