Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) ("TempraMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Trading is expected to commence on CSE under symbol "VIVI" at the open of markets on October 15, 2025.

Further, the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announced today that it has received and accepted the resignation of Mr. Ran Enoch, as Director of the Company, effective as of October 10, 2025. The Board would like to thank Mr. Enoch for his service to the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Julia Becker as a director of the Company effective as of October 10, 2025.

Ms. Becker is founder & President of Strike Communications Inc., a boutique firm specializing in investor relations, capital markets strategy, and corporate communications. She has 15 years of experience advising publicly listed issuers and private companies going public on overall capital markets strategy and support. This includes capital raising, investor introductions, corporate communications and investors messaging, and strategic value creation. Ms. Becker has a strong, and credible network of institutional and retail investors, analysts and investment banks across North America. Her prior roles include senior leadership positions in technology, consumer goods, gaming, healthcare and mining sectors.

For additional information on Ms. Becker's appointment and Mr. Enoch's resignation, please refer to the Company's filing statement dated October 10, 2025, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation hassle-free devices that work 24/7 for years without charging or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

