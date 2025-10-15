The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines has given the MTerra Solar Project permission to develop its own dedicated transmission facilities and connect to the Luzon grid. The first phase, encompassing 2.5 GW of solar and 3.3 MWh of battery storage, is due for completion in 2026.ERC. the energy regulator of the Philippines, has approved an application from the world's largest solar-plus-battery project under construction to develop and own its own transmission network. The MTerra Solar Project, under development by Terra Solar Philippines Inc. (TSPI), a wholly owned subsidiary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...