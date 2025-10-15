Drysdale will drive brand strategy, market expansion, and customer engagement across Outpost24's exposure management and identity security portfolio.

Outpost24, a leader in exposure management and identity security, today announced the appointment of Liz Drysdale as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Liz brings over 25 years of international marketing experience, including a decade in cybersecurity, to drive Outpost24's next phase of growth and global brand expansion.

Recognized by The Enterprise World Magazine as one of the "Most Influential Business Leaders to Watch in 2024," Liz has a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing, multi-disciplinary teams. Her deep specialization lies in ensuring marketing functions are strategically aligned with sales and product engineering to accelerate business growth across global markets. Prior to joining Outpost24, she held senior leadership roles at market-defining cybersecurity pioneers, including SentinelOne, BeyondTrust, and CyberArk, where she drove successful go-to-market strategies for complex security portfolios.

At Outpost24, Liz will lead global marketing strategy, focusing on scaling brand impact and expanding market reach to reinforce the company's position as a trusted partner in exposure management and identity security. Her mission involves overseeing all aspects of brand strategy, demand generation, product and channel marketing, specifically by translating Outpost24's advanced technical capabilities into compelling value propositions that ensure customers and partners can effectively operationalize modern risk reduction practices.

"Liz's appointment marks a pivotal step in strengthening our leadership team as we enter a new stage of growth," said Ido Erlichman, CEO of Outpost24. "Her deep expertise in cybersecurity, combined with her passion for brand building and global go-to-market excellence, will be instrumental as we as we build a world-class executive team to continue to expand our platform, invest in innovation, and help customers transform how they identify, prioritize, and remediate risk."

Liz's appointment follows several key executive hires, including a new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Chief Corporate Development Officer (CCDO), reinforcing Outpost24's commitment to advancing its technology leadership, operational excellence, and strategic growth.

"Outpost24 has built an impressive reputation for helping organizations strengthen their cyber resilience across both digital and human attack surfaces," said Liz Drysdale, CMO of Outpost24. "I'm excited to join a company that combines deep technical expertise with a customer-first mindset, delivering market-leading solutions that help businesses stay secure and confident in an ever-changing threat landscape."

Backed by a dynamic executive team and a strong European presence, Outpost24 continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for thousands of customers worldwide seeking to operationalize modern Exposure Management and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) practices.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 is a leading provider of exposure management and identity security solutions. By combining its core Attack Surface Management platform with the identity and password security expertise of Specops, the company helps thousands of organizations worldwide proactively identify, manage, and reduce cyber risk across their entire digital and human attack surface. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sweden, Outpost24 has 12 additional offices worldwide, including in the US, UK, France, Belgium, and Spain. For more information, visit https://outpost24.com.

