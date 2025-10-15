SmartKem, Inc.: Smartkem to Exhibit and Present at TechBlick Berlin: The Future of Electronics RESHAPED 2025

Smartkem Chief Technology Officer, Dr Simon Ogier, will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the conference. Smartkem's booth no. is G02.

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMTK), a company developing a new class of organic semiconductor technology, will be exhibiting at TechBlick Berlin: The Future of Electronics RESHAPED on 22nd & 23rd October 2025.

Dr Simon Ogier, Smartkem Chief Technology Officer, will be in attendance throughout the conference and available for 1-on-1 meetings, and will be giving a company presentation on Day 2, Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 1:55PM.

Presenter: Dr Simon Ogier, Chief Technology Officer

Location: Estrel Congress Center (ECC), Berlin, Germany (Track 3)

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Time: 1:55PM

Presentation Title: OTFT circuit developments enabling low-voltage flexible processors

The presentation will outline Smartkem's technical strategy for flexible CMOS circuitry, demonstrating near-ideal inverter performance, and introduce our roadmap towards the low-cost prototyping and production of plastic-based electronic circuits.

Embedding smartness in plastic-based electronics requires efficient transistor circuitry to generate logical functions for next generation Internet of Things (IoT) devices. To enable large-scale adoption, these circuits must combine properties such as low power consumption, high production yield and cost-effective manufacturing. Smartkem has developed a breakthrough CMOS platform that integrates p-type organic transistors with n-type oxide OTFTs, achieving low power operation and robust circuit performance. This approach leverages existing IGZO manufacturing infrastructure and digital lithography-based OTFT process to deliver rapid prototyping and scalable production.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistors developed using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Our TRUFLEX® semiconductor polymers enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost, high-performance displays. Our semiconductor platform can be used in a range of display technologies including MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED, as well as in applications in advanced computer and AI chip packaging, sensors, and logic.??

Smartkem designs and develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) in Sedgefield, UK. It operates a field application office in Hsinchu, Taiwan, close to collaboration partner, The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Smartkem is developing a commercial-scale production process and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools to demonstrate the commercial viability of manufacturing a new generation of displays using its materials.??

The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 140 granted patents across 17 patent families, 14 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets.

For more information, visit the Smartkem website or follow on LinkedIn.?

